IPL 2022: THIS pace bowler to join Lucknow Super Giants after Taskin Ahmed denied NOC by Bangladesh

Lucknow Super Giants hunt for replacement to injured England pacer Mark Wood will end with Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani set to the join the KL Rahul-led franchise. Muzarabani is the second-choice replacement for Indian Premier League (IPL) debutants as Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed was denied NOC by his home board.

Mark Wood, who was bought for Rs 7.5 crore by LSG in the IPL 2022 mega auction last month, has been ruled out from the tournament this year after injuring his right elbow.

He will be joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) either as Mark Wood’s replacement or as a net bowler. There is no official confirmation yet but it is certain that he will be soon reaching India to join the Lucknow franchise.

The official Twitter handle of Indian Ambassador in Zimbabwe confirmed the news of the pace bowler leaving for India for the cash-rich league. It remains to be seen if Muzarabani is indeed a replacement or he is joining as a net bowler.

“Ambassador met with Mr Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean bowler, as he prepared to leave for #IPL2022. Ambassador wished him & his team #LucknowSuperGiants the very best,” the tweet read.

Bangladesh Cricket Board official said the board is reluctant to give a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to their pacer Taskin.

“Since we have two important series like the ongoing tour of South Africa and the home series against Sri Lanka, we feel it won’t be right for him to take part in the IPL,” BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“We have spoken with Taskin and he has understood the whole situation. He informed the franchise that he is not playing the IPL and will be available for the South Africa tour and later will return home,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Yunus said that BCB are yet to decide on whether to give Taskin the NOC. Taskin, who has taken 23 wickets in 33 T20Is, is currently playing in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa, which concludes on March 23. The pacer is also set to feature in the two-match Test series against the Proteas, starting on March 28.