Tim David was a relatively unknown quantity when he was bought by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in February this year. The Singapore-born all-rounder had a ‘stop-start’ campaign for MI in IPL 2022 but has managed to showcase his explosive prowess in the last few games – especially in the last game where he managed to get his team to the doorstep of win with an incredible 40 off 15 balls.

David has managed to maintain a strike-rate of 200-plus – 202.66 to be exact – in 7 matches this season with a top-score of 46. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed that David is an integral part of the team going forward now.

“When we bought him at the auction this year, for us it was more about judging his temperament. He didn’t have a lot of experience of playing in big leagues like the IPL. It is a not easy for him coming in at the number he bats but he has been adapting really well as a finisher. David is an integral part of team for us now,” Jayawardene said ahead of MI’s final league match of IPL 2022 season against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (May 21).

MI, who were out of the Playoffs race long back and have lost 10 matches this season to be dead last on the Points Table, got more bad news with a new injury to England pacer Jofra Archer – who has already missed 2022 season with injury. Archer has suffered a stress fracture of the lower back but Jayawardene said it was too early to worry about his availability for IPL 2023.

“Jofra’s availability for the next season is too far ahead at the moment. Our experts will keep an eye on his fitness along with those in ECB. It is a new injury and not an old one, so hopefully recovery should be quicker for him. We’ll see how he progresses from this injury,” former Sri Lanka captain Jayawardene said about Archer.

A lower back stress fracture has ruled @JofraArcher out for the English season this year Speedy recovery, Jof. We hope to see you back on the field soon. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ICC pic.twitter.com/plRZZx40AC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 19, 2022

Rohit Sharma’s MI have had a disastrous IPL 2022 but debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are at the top of the league stage points table at the moment. Jayawardene believes that the new teams have ‘gelled together’ better than the eight old teams.

“The two new teams have gelled together really well and played better in tough situations. The other eight teams haven’t been consistent enough. The new teams have been consistent throughout the league so far. The old teams have tried to improvise on their brand of tried and tested cricket which hasn’t been easy,” Jayawardene revealed.