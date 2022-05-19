हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL

Mumbai Indians' 'Injured' bowler Jofra Archer to miss IPL 2023? Check his possible replacements

Not to forget, Archer had been struggling with a series of injuries. He was suffering with his elbow for a long time and returned to county cricket after going through a surgery. 

Source: Twitter

Jofra Archer's struggle with injuries continues as he has now been ruled out of England's whole summer season due to a stress fracture injury.

That is the reason he also pulled out his name from IPL 2022. But Mumbai Indians still went after him and grabbed him for Rs 8 crore. 

Archer revealed that he always wanted to play for Mumbai Indians in IPL and his dream came true when the management decided to pick him despite his non-participation in IPL 2022. 

But now with Archer ruled out again due to an injury, doubts are being raised on his participation in IPL 2023 even. If his body remains fragile like this, MI could yet again have a terrible season. 

Here are 3 possible replacements for Mumbai Indians if Archer is not available for next season. 

Kane Richardson

This Australian pacer has plenty of T20 experience. Has featured for Australia in 30 T20s, picking up 37 wickets at an economy rate slightly higher than 8. He could be a great pick as IPL is not a new entity for Richardson. He has played in 15 IPL matches, picking 19 wickets. 

Sam Curran

Sam Curran pulled out of IPL 2022 and did not even went into auction pool as he was healing an injury. Sam Curran has had good seasons with Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings in the league so far. And he could be a good choice too, knowing he brings you all-round skills. 

Mitchell Starc

The Aussie pacer will be aiming for an IPL comeback next year after he pulled out before the IPL 2022 mega auction. He is fast, bowls at 150 kph speed, is good proponent with both new and old balls and someone who could play a similar role as Archer. 

