हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Trolls TARGET Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli's duck in RCB vs SRH match

Virat Kohli, who hasn't scored a hundred in any format for more than three years now, has got out to first-ball ducks in successive games with a familiar pattern of dismissals outside the off-stump. After 7 innings, the RCB batter has scored 119 runs at an average of 19.83 – his worst average in an IPL season since 2009.

IPL 2022: Trolls TARGET Anushka Sharma after Virat Kohli&#039;s duck in RCB vs SRH match
File image (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli registered his second 'golden duck' in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (April 23).

Kohli, who hasn't scored a hundred in any format for more than three years now, has got out to first-ball ducks in successive games with a familiar pattern of dismissals outside the off-stump. After 7 innings, the RCB batter has scored 119 runs at an average of 19.83 – his worst average in an IPL season since 2009.

Notably, trolls are once again targeting Anushka Sharma for her husband, Kohli’s deteriorating form on the fields as they took to Twitter to criticise the actress.

However, many fans came in defence of Anushka and called out trolls for their ‘cheap mindset’.

Meanwhile, RCB coach Sanjay Bangar said that 'Kohli is doing everything which is under his control' but there comes a phase in a player's life when even the first edge is being taken by fielders. 

"He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kinds of rough patches. He started the season really well, nearly hit the winning runs in Pune but then you have an odd run-out or the first edge that finds his bat lands in the fielder's hands," said Sanjay Bangar in a press conference.

"He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward," Bangar added. 

In the match, Abhishek Sharma scored 28-ball 47, decorated with eight fours and one six while skipper Williamson was happy to play a sheet anchor role and allowed Sharma to attack from the other end. Bowlers Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each to bundle out RCB for 68 runs and pave way for a comprehensive 9-wicket win for SRH.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Virat KohliRCBAnushka Sharma
Next
Story

LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LSG vs MI IPL Match No. 37 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 24

Must Watch

PT10M41S

PM Jammu Kashmir Visit: Blast Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Jammu