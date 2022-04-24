Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli registered his second 'golden duck' in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) season during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (April 23).

Kohli, who hasn't scored a hundred in any format for more than three years now, has got out to first-ball ducks in successive games with a familiar pattern of dismissals outside the off-stump. After 7 innings, the RCB batter has scored 119 runs at an average of 19.83 – his worst average in an IPL season since 2009.

Notably, trolls are once again targeting Anushka Sharma for her husband, Kohli’s deteriorating form on the fields as they took to Twitter to criticise the actress.

One wrong decision is enough to lead you to the downfall. pic.twitter.com/SsylHMlw3W — Moana (@ladynationalist) April 19, 2022

Winning all ICC Awards in a Year to being reduced to a JOKE, @imVkohli has come a long way!!! And, the reason obviously being this woman in his life..

Sed :(#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/2tKsrUL4Ux — (@divineyog) April 21, 2022

#Anushkasharma she is the reason behind everyone’s performance decline. — SRK's Army (@SRKsArmy2) April 20, 2022

Anushka bhabhi https://t.co/JHp4qztPwC — Wanna Be Philanthropist (@DiptisCharan) April 21, 2022

However, many fans came in defence of Anushka and called out trolls for their ‘cheap mindset’.

Blame athletes if you see a dip in their performances. Gutter tier mentality is dragging in their wives and families unnecessarily into it. — tanya // ee sala cup namde #rcb (@tanyamidhaaaa) April 20, 2022

audacity of dragging anushka n ritika for their husbands bad performances. stop portraying this two grown up men as kids ffs. this society never fails to disappoint me lol. https://t.co/aVqYeAOkcS — sily kohli (@iamautumnspark) April 21, 2022

U fail in exam , it's ur parents fault.??? Anu too haven't given hits recently doesn't mean it virats fault. Like stfu https://t.co/O6dqzPeBwu — . (@kittykatkityy) April 21, 2022

It showed their cheap mindset. Pathetic https://t.co/jt3tkGGwD9 — nikhil // pratikfam (@vibesbynikhil) April 21, 2022

Meanwhile, RCB coach Sanjay Bangar said that 'Kohli is doing everything which is under his control' but there comes a phase in a player's life when even the first edge is being taken by fielders.

"He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kinds of rough patches. He started the season really well, nearly hit the winning runs in Pune but then you have an odd run-out or the first edge that finds his bat lands in the fielder's hands," said Sanjay Bangar in a press conference.

"He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward," Bangar added.

In the match, Abhishek Sharma scored 28-ball 47, decorated with eight fours and one six while skipper Williamson was happy to play a sheet anchor role and allowed Sharma to attack from the other end. Bowlers Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each to bundle out RCB for 68 runs and pave way for a comprehensive 9-wicket win for SRH.