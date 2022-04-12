हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Umran Malik to play for India? Michael Vaughan says THIS after SRH pacer bowls fastest delivery of tournament

Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 so far clocking 153.3 Km/hr against Gujarat Titans at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 11).

IPL 2022: Umran Malik to play for India? Michael Vaughan says THIS after SRH pacer bowls fastest delivery of tournament
SRH pacer Umran Malik (Source: Twitter)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is highly impressed by Sunrisers Hyderabad pace bowler Umran Malik.

The 22-year-old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir was introduced into the attack in the seventh over and he started off by bowling a bouncer to Hardik Pandya which went on to hit his helmet. 

The pacer bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 so far clocking 153.3 Km/hr against Gujarat Titans at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 11). He bowled at 153.3 Km/hr speed during the 15th over of Gujarat innings.

"Umran Malik will play for India very soon..... If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though," said the former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter.

In IPL 2021 too in the match against Chennai Super Kings Malik bowled the fastest ball of the season clocking 153.1 Km/hr. 

Meanwhile, the youngster finished his spell with figures of 1/39 in his 4 overs against Gujarat Titans.

Malik, who was part of the Hyderabad contingent as a net bowler, has played eight T20 and one List A match for Jammu Kashmir and has picked a total of four wickets.

Hailing from a modest family in Jammu's Gujjar Nagar, the 22-year-old began playing at a young age. His family has always supported his passion with his father, his mother and two older sisters always there for him.

In the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021, Malik went a step further by bowling the second-fastest delivery of IPL -- a 152.95kph thunderbolt that stunned everyone.

