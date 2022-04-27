Rajasthan Royals have provisionally risen to the top of the IPL 2022 Points Table after thrashing Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs in Match No. 39 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (April 26). The Royals now have 12 points from 8 matches, same as Gujarat Titans who have played one game less.

However, the Royals have a better NRR of 0.561 as compared to Titans’s 0.396 which has put them on the No. 1 position. Hardik Pandya’s Titans can once against regain the No. 1 position by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 40 on Wednesday (April 27).

The RCB, on the other hand, remain in the fifth position with 10 points from 9 matches with 5 wins and 4 losses to their name so far. There is cause of concern for Du Plessis-led side since they have now lost two matches on the trot.

Check IPL 2022 Points Table after RCB vs RR match...

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (499 runs)

Royals opener Jos Buttler had a rare failure against the RCB on Tuesday night but continues to lead the Orange Cap race with 499 runs from his willow from 9 matches. Buttler is also the leading six-hitter in IPL 2022 with 32 maximums.

Du Plessis moved up to the 5th position in the batter’s list with 278 runs from 9 matches but failed to move to a bigger score as he was dismissed for 23 off 21 balls against the Royals. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul (368 runs) and Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan (302 runs) are in second and third position on the Orange Cap list.

Hardik Pandya can move up from the 4th position as he gets ready to bat against SRH on Wednesday. Pandya has 295 runs from 6 matches.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (18 wickets)

For the first time this season, Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless in a match. Chahal, however, continues to lead the Purple Cap race with 18 wickets from 8 matches.

SRH pacer T. Natarajan, who is in second spot with 15 wickets from 7 matches, can move up as he gets ready to face the Titans. RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga rose to 4th position and now has 13 wickets from 9 matches. Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo remains in third position with 14 wickets from 8 matches.