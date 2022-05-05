Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their hopes of making the IPL 2022 Playoffs stage alive, jumping into the 4th position on the Points Table thanks to their 13-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Wednesday (May 4). Faf du Plessis-led RCB now have 12 points from 11 matches so far but their NRR is a poor -0.444.

MS Dhoni’s CSK, on the other hand, are almost certainly out of the Playoffs race after their 7th defeat of the season. They only have 6 points from 10 matches so far and the best they can hope to achieve is to reach a maximum of 14 points after their remaining last 4 matches. That might not be enough to make the Playoffs with a minimum of 16 points required by the top 4 teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad can move back into the fourth position with a win over Delhi Capitals in Match No. 50 of IPL 2022 on Thursday (May 5). Kane Williamson’s SRH have 10 points from 9 matches so far but have an impressive NRR of 0.471.

Meanwhile, DC – who have just 8 points so far – need to win their remaining 5 matches if they hope to reach the Playoffs this season. Check the updated IPL 2022 Points Table after the RCB vs CSK match here…

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (588 runs)

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler is in top position in the Orange Cap race currently with 588 runs from 10 matches so far with three hundred and three fifties. Du Plessis climbed to 6th place on the batters’ list thanks to his 22-ball 38 against CSK on Wednesday. The RCB skipper now has 316 runs from 11 matches with two fifties.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (19 wickets)

Buttler’s Royals teammate Yuzvendra Chahal is the Purple Cap holder currently with 19 wickets from 10 matches so far. RCB leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga made his way up on the bowlers list, claiming 1/31 against CSK.

Hasaranga now has 16 wickets from 11 matches and is in 5th place on the standings. SRH pacer T. Natarajan and Kuldeep Yadav of DC can move up the list as the two sides face off on Thursday. Both Yadav and Natarajan have 17 wickets each, same as Kagiso Rabada of Punjab Kings.