Royal Challengers Bangalore remained in hunt to reach the IPL 2022 Playoffs, rising back into the 4th place on the Points Table after their eight-wicket win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (May 19). RCB’s NRR, though, remains at -0.253 and a win for Delhi Capitals in their last match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday (May 21) should be enough for them to leapfrog RCB into the playoffs.

The Titans, on the other hand, remain in top place with 20 points after their 14 league matches on IPL debut. They will finish as No. 1 team on the Points Table and will get at least two chances to reach the IPL final on May 29.

The second place on the Points Table is still up for grabs. While Lucknow Super Giants are currently in second, a win for Rajasthan Royals over MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Friday (May 20) will see them rise to that position and also get 2 chances to reach the final like the Titans.

Check the updated IPL 2022 Points Table after RCB vs GT match here…

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (627 runs)

Royals opener Jos Buttler will look to extend his lead at the top of the Orange Cap table when he gets ready to bat against CSK on Friday. Buttler currently has 627 runs from 13 matches with three hundreds and three fifties at an average of 52.25.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis rose to 4th spot on the run-getter’s list after scoring 44 off 38 balls in a 115-run opening partnership with Virat Kohli against the Titans on Thursday. Du Plessis now has 443 runs from 14 matches with three fifties to his name.

LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are in 2nd and 3rd place on the Orange Cap table with 537 runs and 502 runs respectively.

Purple Cap – Wanindu Hasaranga (24 wickets)

RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took back the Purple Cap from Yuzvendra Chahal after claiming 1/25 against the Titans. Hasaranga now has 24 wickets like Chahal but at a better bowling average – 15.08 compared to 16.83.

Chahal can take back the top position as he faces CSK on Friday. Punjab Kings pacer Kagiso Rabada is in third place on the Purple Cap table with 22 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 16.72.