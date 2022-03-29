IPL 2022: Virat Kohli is all smiles after Anushka Sharma joins him in RCB bio-bubble, see pic

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was all smiles on Tuesday (March 29) ahead of the team’s second IPL 2022 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (March 30). Kohli was joined in the RCB bio-bubble in Mumbai by wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Kohli posted a selfie with Anushka on Tuesday with a heart emoji with from the RCB’s official hotel in Mumbai. Although Kohli’s home is in Mumbai but due to COVID-19 rules of IPL, the former India captain had to be part of the RCB bio-bubble which was just 20 minutes away from his home.

See picture of Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma in the RCB bio-bubble...

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively on RCB Bold Diaries, Kohli shares anecdotes when he received the news of AB de Villiers retiring. Wife Anushka Sharma was ‘shocked’ as well when she heard about De Villiers’s retirement.

“It’s very strange I mean, I clearly remember when he decided to finally call it a day. He sent me a voice note, we were coming back from Dubai after the World Cup. I got a voice note from AB de Villiers while we were driving back home. I opened it and while I was listening to it, I looked at Anushka in shock. My face fell to which she questioned, I showed her the message and the voice note from AB and she exclaimed, ‘Don’t tell me!’.

“She knew. I kind of had the impression and was guessing it in the last IPL. Our rooms were next to each other and we would walk the same way and disperse, every time we walked to our room and he would see me outside, he would be like ‘I want to see you for coffee, one of these days. I kept getting nervous and was like ‘I am not sitting with you because I think there is something coming’ to which he always said ‘No man there is nothing, I just want to have a chat with you, it’s been a while and he never speaks like that because we interact all the time. So, I knew something is brewing up. It is a very strange feeling I got very emotional,” Kohli said.

Kohli and De Villiers were the best of mates at the RCB and this is first season when the former South Africa is not seen in action in recent years.

“The voice note was very emotional as well for me when he said, ‘Look I don’t have it in me anymore. I have shared so many moments with him, highs and lows, everything we have been through he was right next to me. The other day, it got me thinking, if we manage to win the title in the coming seasons, I would be very emotional thinking about him first. Rather than what I would experience after such hard work of so many years, I would actually think of him. It would still mean a lot to him even if he is watching the game from home,” the former RCB captain added.

“He is a special human being as he has touched everyone, and we all can vouch for that. He has been amazing, and I don’t think there is one person who can say that AB de Villiers has not contributed to their lives in some way or the other,” Kohli added.