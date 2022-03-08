IPL 2022: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore set to announce new captain on THIS date

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the last one of the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) team yet to finalise a captain ahead of the 2022 season. The IPL 2022 season will get underway on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders.

The RCB will play their first match on March 27 against Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings. But the question on every fan’s mind is when will the new RCB captain be announced.

Now Virat Kohli’s team are all set to name Faf du Plessis as new captain for IPL 2022. The RCB have called for a press conference on March 12 at 4 PM to announce the same. With Kohli stepping down as captain after IPL 2021, the post has been left vacant.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was favourite to be named replacement but RCB have decided to go with Du Plessis. The announcedment is expected to be made at the newly launched RCB Bar & Cafe at 4 PM. RCB will also launch their new jersey on the same date.

Maxwell’s unavailability for the first three matches in IPL 2022 went against him. Despite not being named in the white-ball series against Pakistan, Cricket Australia barred all centrally contracted players from competing in the IPL until April 5, meaning the NOC will only be applicable from April 6.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis got the nod ahead of Maxwell as a result. The former CSK opener has vast experience of captaincy having led the team in all three formats including in the World Cup. Du Plessis was the top-scorer for MS Dhoni’s CSK in the IPL 2021 final against KKR and was a guaranteed starter in Chennai. Du Plessis will have his place sealed in RCB’s Playing XI as an opener, opening the door to take over the charge.