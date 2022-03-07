IPL 2022 Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore Time Table, match timings, date, venues and RCB full squad here

RCB IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Even though a title win continues to elude Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Bengaluru-based franchise is one of the most followed teams in the tournament. RCB was founded in 2008 by United Spirits and named after the company's liquor brand Royal Challenge. Since its inception, the team has played its home matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The brand value of Royal Challengers Bangalore was estimated to be ₹595 crores (US$79 million) in 2019, according to a survey conducted by Duff & Phelps.

Notably, RCB have never won the IPL but finished runners-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016. Their lack of success over the years despite the presence of various notable players has earned them the tag of "underachievers".

Meanwhile, the franchise made 3 picks on the IPL 2022 retention day and retained the services of former skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj.

Also, Kohli stepped down as RCB skipper after IPL 2021, hence, the franchise are searching a new captain for the 2022 season.

RCB full squad for IPL 2022:

Retained: Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 crore), and Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore).

Final list of players purchased by RCB in IPL 2022 auction:

Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore), Dinesh Karthik (Rs 5.50 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs 2.4 crore), Anuj Rawat (Rs 3.4 crore), Akash Deep (Rs 20 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs 95 lakh), Finn Allen (Rs 80 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 1 crore), Jason Behrendorff (Rs 75 lakh), Suyash Prabhudessai (Rs 30 lakh), Chama Milind (Rs 25 lakh), Aneeshwar Gautam (Rs 20 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Siddharth Kaul (Rs 75 lakh), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs 20 lakh), David Willey (Rs 2 crore).

Royal Challengers Bangalore full IPL 2022 schedule here:

March 27 – RCB vs Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

March 30 – RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 5 – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 9 – RCB vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 12 – RCB vs Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 16 – RCB vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 19 – RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 23 – RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 26 – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 30 – RCB vs Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 4 – RCB vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 8 – RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 13 – RCB vs Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 19 – RCB vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)