IPL 2022: Who is R Sai Kishore? GT's Rs 3 crore recruitment, all details HERE

Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday (May 10). The left-arm orthodox bowler was bought by the Gujarat Titans for a whopping price of Rs 3 crore.

In IPL 2020 auction, Sai Kishore was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for the Indian Premier League 2020 season. GT, SRH, DC and CSK all were in contest for the left-arm spinner who's base price started at just Rs 20 lakhs.

In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for the 2020 Indian Premier League.

Kishore made his List A debut for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the year 2017 and his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy, same year. Kishore played to Tamil Nadu's Twenty20 team in 2018 for the first time.

Sai was also selected as a net bowler for India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2021. Moreover, after a covid-19 case in the Indian squad, Kishore was added to India's main squad for their final two Twenty20 International (T20I) matches of the tour.

