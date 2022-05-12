Mumbai Indians (MI) Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday (May 12). Stubbs was signed by MI mid-season of the IPL 2022 as a replacement for fast-bowler Tymal Mills.

Despite MI's disappointing season, the 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs will have a huge place to fill in the MI squad as he replaced star all-rounder Kieron Pollard who's been a big influence in MI's batting lineup. Stubbs plays for the Eastern Province in his country's domestic tournaments and he made his debut in the 2019-2020 season in the ODI format.

After Stubbs stellar performance with the Warriors in Cricket South Africa's T20 Challenge, he got a place in South Africa A team. Stubbs is a part of MI squad where his compatriot Dewald Brevis also plays and has made a name for himself with his extra-ordinary batting skills.

"Mumbai Indians have signed South African Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for Tymal Mills, who has sustained an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the Tata IPL. The 21-year-old, talented middle-order batter, recently debuted for the national South African A Squad against Zimbabwe. Tristan has had a very promising domestic season and played an important role for his team in the recently concluded T20 domestic league. Tristan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season," Mumbai Indians said in their statement after signing the young South African.

Tristan Stubbs stats

T20: 506 runs, Average: 38.92, Matches: 17

First-Class: 275 runs, Average: 27.50, Matches: 8

List-A games: 465 runs, Average: 46.50, Matches: 11