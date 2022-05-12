12 May 2022, 19:07 PM
CSK in DEEP TROUBLE!
Chennai Super Kings in deep trouble as they lose two wickets in the very first over against MI. Daniel Sams dismisses Devon Conway and Moeen Ali in quick succession to get MI in the commanding seat.
CSK- 5/2 (1 Over)
12 May 2022, 19:22 PM
Both team captains at the toss
MS Dhoni: It has worked for us, batting first. We are playing with the same team. Someone like a Jaddu, he is one of those who helps us try out different combinations. It's tough to replace him, don't think anyone can field better, no replacement in that aspect. When a lot of is at stake, you need to do the homework and focus on the process, irrespective of the opposition.
Rohit Sharma: We will field first. It's the nature of the ground, and what suits our team. Nothing has worked for us this season. Keeping an eye on the future, Pollard is out and Stubbs is in. Shokeen comes in for Ashwin. He (Pollard) was the one who came up to us and he was ready for it. We want to try out a few players, got to see what they have to offer. Looks a good track, hope it plays well throughout the 40 overs. It's brilliant to play against Chennai, it's always like that. We need to try and win the game.
12 May 2022, 19:12 PM
Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
12 May 2022, 18:43 PM
MI to bowl first
Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings.
Kieron Pollard dropped on his birthday, Tristan Stubbs comes in to replace him
12 May 2022, 18:39 PM
Checkout the CSK vs MI Dream 11 Prediction HERE
12 May 2022, 18:34 PM
CSK vs MI Probable XI:
Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary
Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh/Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Arjun Tendulkar, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Karthikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
12 May 2022, 18:24 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022 match between arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Stay tuned for more updates.