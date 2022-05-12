Chennai Super Kings in deep trouble as they lose two wickets in the very first over against MI. Daniel Sams dismisses Devon Conway and Moeen Ali in quick succession to get MI in the commanding seat.

12 May 2022, 19:22 PM

Both team captains at the toss

MS Dhoni: It has worked for us, batting first. We are playing with the same team. Someone like a Jaddu, he is one of those who helps us try out different combinations. It's tough to replace him, don't think anyone can field better, no replacement in that aspect. When a lot of is at stake, you need to do the homework and focus on the process, irrespective of the opposition.

Rohit Sharma: We will field first. It's the nature of the ground, and what suits our team. Nothing has worked for us this season. Keeping an eye on the future, Pollard is out and Stubbs is in. Shokeen comes in for Ashwin. He (Pollard) was the one who came up to us and he was ready for it. We want to try out a few players, got to see what they have to offer. Looks a good track, hope it plays well throughout the 40 overs. It's brilliant to play against Chennai, it's always like that. We need to try and win the game.