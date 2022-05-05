IPL 2022: Why is Prithvi Shaw not playing in DC vs SRH match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss in Match 50 of IPL 2022 and decided to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals.

The Brabourne stadium where the match is happening is a small ground and runs will be on offer in the stadium.

One big surprise from the Delhi camp was the absence of Prithvi Shaw.

Fans are wondering why Shaw is not playing the match vs Hyderabad.

DC captain Prithvi Shaw, at the toss did not give a full information as to why Shaw was not playing. He, however, mentioned that Axar Patel is injured.

"Shaw, Axar, Mustafizur and Sakariya aren't playing. Nortje, Mandeep, Ripal Patel and Khaleel are in - some are forced changes due to injuries particularly Axar Patel, and few are because of the wicket. There is nothing much to talk (about losses), you can only learn from your mistakes and keep improving," said Pant.

Commentator Simon Doull, at the start of play, revealed the right reason. He said, on air, that Shaw has returned to hotel because he was not well.

There has been no update, however, on what is wrong with Shaw's health so far.