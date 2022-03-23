IPL 2022: WHY Shreyas Iyer was picked over Pat Cummins as KKR captain, coach David Hussey explains

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is the captain of his national side and has been a regular with the Kolkata Knight Riders over the last few years. However, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 runners-up KKR picked Shreyas Iyer as their new captain for the 2022 season.

Assistant coach and former Australia all-rounder David Hussey explained that reason behind the decision is that Iyer is a ‘born leader’. “Shreyas is a born leader, just the way he walks out and sort of commands airspace and he's got the respect from all the players. I think Pat, knowing him very well I think he’ll be a very good deputy and a good leader amongst the group and will lead from the front. But knowing Shreyas as captain in the past for Delhi (Capitals), he has very good cricket brain and a nice vision of how we want to play the game. So I think it’s a very smart decision from Brendon and management of KKR,” David Hussey said during an interaction with the media on Wednesday (March 23).

“Well some of the best coaching skills are leave the good players alone and he’s in great form. I do not know him that well at the moment but getting there. He comes across as a true leader and works very hard, I think he is going to lead our team very well,” KKR assistant coach said about Shreyas Iyer.

‘Working hard on Ajinkya Rahane’s game’

Shreyas Iyer’s Mumbai teammate and veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has been going through a rough phase with the willow, especially in the longest format of the game. Hussey believes that Rahane still has ‘5 to 10 years’ of international cricket left in him.

“Rahane is a class player and he’s proven that for over a decade now for Indian cricket and Rajasthan Royals. I still believe he has 5 to 10 years of international cricket left in him. He might not have scored the runs how he would've wanted to but he’s working hard on his game and he’s going to score his runs and is going to dominate in the IPL. Also he’s a leader amongst the group, also helps the youngsters to gel up in the team and I’m happy he’s a part of our team,” Hussey said about Rahane.

Asked if KKR are missing a quality wicketkeper-batter, Hussey said, “No, I think we are happy after the auction. We got Sheldon Jackson, who’s a wonderful wicket-keeper, good striker of the cricket ball and dominates in the Ranji Trophy, also he been the part of our team for long time now and I think he’s going to set the tournament alight.

“Then we also have Sam Billings, he’s also a quality wicket-keeper who has played Test cricket for England and kept wicket for England in the shorter format so I think we are pretty well versed in the keeping department and we are well balanced in all departments of our squad.”