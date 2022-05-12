12 May 2022, 22:48 PM MI beat CSK by 5 wickets MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are officially knocked out of the playoffs race of IPL 2022. This is only the second time that CSK will not be playing in the playoffs of IPL when they have participated in the tournament. Mukesh Choudhary bowled beautifully in the second inning to pick three MI wickets but that was the only highlight for CSK as 89 runs were little too less for them to defend.

12 May 2022, 22:18 PM MI RECOVER Mumbai Indians recover with Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen in the middle. CSK desperately trying to get a wicket as both MI batters calm down the innings. MI- 66/4 (10 Overs), Tilak 12 (14) & Hrithik 9 (13)

12 May 2022, 21:57 PM MI lose 4 wickets early Mumbai Indians lose 4 wickets early as CSK bowlers get all over them. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Daniel Sams and Tristan Stubbs all are gone for Mumbai Indians as they struggle in chase of 98 runs. MI- 42/4 (6.3 Overs), Tilak 7 (7) & Hrithik 1 (5)

12 May 2022, 21:32 PM BIG-WICKET! Rohit Sharma GONE! Caught by MS Dhoni bowled by Simarjeet Singh. CSK gain some confidence to stay in the contest as both MI openers depart inside 4 overs. MI- 31/2 (3.4 Overs), Tilak 1 (1) & Daniel Sams 0 (2)

12 May 2022, 21:10 PM MI lose Kishan early Mukesh Chaudhary gets CSK the dream start they were hoping for, Ishan Kishan caught by MS Dhoni bowled by M Chaudhary. MI need to get stable and not lose wickets now to keep CSK in grip. MI- 11/1 (2 Overs), Rohit 5 (5)

12 May 2022, 20:54 PM CSK- 98 (15.5 Overs) Runout - Mukesh Chaudhary by Ishan Kishan. MS Dhoni tried to take a single to stay on strike but Ishan Kishan was right on the money as he gave CSK no chance to survive in the end. MI bowlers were on song tonight as they all out CSK under the 100 runs figure. MS Dhoni 36 (33) *

12 May 2022, 20:40 PM CSK 9 DOWN! Chennai Super Kings are 9 down as Ramandeep Singh dismisses Theekshana, caught by Rohit Sharma. Last wicket left for CSK with MS Dhoni on the non-striker end. CSK- 81/9 (13.3 Overs), MS Dhoni 25 (22)

12 May 2022, 20:37 PM Pressure on MSD Pressure on Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni as he's the lone-wolf left in the middle with DJ Bravo. CSK look to rebuild and MI look to finish their innings quickly with another wicket. CSK- 72/6 (12 Overs), Bravo 5 (8) & Dhoni 24 (21)

12 May 2022, 20:16 PM ANOTHER ONE! Shivam Dube caught by Ishan Kishan bowled by Meredith. CSK in deep trouble now as they lose more than half a side in just 8 overs. MS Dhoni is the last hope for Chennai. CSK- 44/6 (8 Overs), Dhoni 6 (7)

12 May 2022, 19:55 PM CSK lose FIVE Skipper MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube in the middle for CSK as they lose 5 early wickets against the Mumbai Indians. Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali, all have failed to even cross the double figures for CSK. CSK- 32/5 (6 Overs), Dube 3 (2) & Dhoni 6 (5)

12 May 2022, 19:51 PM MI ALL OVER CSK Mumbai Indians all over the Chennai Super Kings as Jasprit Bumrah takes away Robin Uthappa's wicket at a crucial time for CSK. Caught by Ishan Kishan behind the wicket. CSK- 17/3 (4 Overs), Gaikwad 7 (5) & Rayudu 6 (10)

12 May 2022, 19:07 PM CSK in DEEP TROUBLE! Chennai Super Kings in deep trouble as they lose two wickets in the very first over against MI. Daniel Sams dismisses Devon Conway and Moeen Ali in quick succession to get MI in the commanding seat. CSK- 5/2 (1 Over)

12 May 2022, 19:22 PM Both team captains at the toss MS Dhoni: It has worked for us, batting first. We are playing with the same team. Someone like a Jaddu, he is one of those who helps us try out different combinations. It's tough to replace him, don't think anyone can field better, no replacement in that aspect. When a lot of is at stake, you need to do the homework and focus on the process, irrespective of the opposition. Rohit Sharma: We will field first. It's the nature of the ground, and what suits our team. Nothing has worked for us this season. Keeping an eye on the future, Pollard is out and Stubbs is in. Shokeen comes in for Ashwin. He (Pollard) was the one who came up to us and he was ready for it. We want to try out a few players, got to see what they have to offer. Looks a good track, hope it plays well throughout the 40 overs. It's brilliant to play against Chennai, it's always like that. We need to try and win the game.

12 May 2022, 19:12 PM Playing XI Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

12 May 2022, 18:43 PM MI to bowl first Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings. Kieron Pollard dropped on his birthday, Tristan Stubbs comes in to replace him

12 May 2022, 18:34 PM CSK vs MI Probable XI: Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh/Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Arjun Tendulkar, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Karthikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith