South Africa's legendary cricketer Shaun Pollock believes that Yuzvendra Chahal has a better chance of being picked over Rahul Chahar for India's T20 World Cup 2022 team, based on Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner's impressive performance in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Previously, Chahar was picked over Chahal to feature in India squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 after his performances in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). In that period, Chahal's performance was cloudy and he was dropped when he struggled in the IPL 2021 (UAE leg).

Currently, Chahal has got 22 wickets under his belt in the 11 matches played so far. Adding to that, Chahal also has a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul in the IPL 2022 so far. On the other hand, Rahul Chahar has 12 wickets in ten matches with an average of 22.08.

Spinners vs their previous IPL teams

Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-35-4

Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-32-2

Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-15-2 & 4-0-23-0

Rahul Chahar 4-0-44-0

Murugan Ashwin 4-0-34-1

Rashid Khan 4-0-28-1 & 4-0-45-0#IPL2022 #GTvSRH #SRHvGT — Cric Top Class (@crictopclass) April 27, 2022

What did Shaun Pollock said about the Chahal and Chahar debate?

"When it came to the last World Cup, Chahal was nowhere near his best. He seemed out of sorts, and his deliveries were flat. He was hesitant to let it out. His mojo was gone. As individuals, this occurs," said Pollock.

The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner is the current leader of IPL 2022 Purple Cap race and has taken 22 wickets in 11 games played so far. Yuzvendra Chahal now has the most wickets in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season with 22 wickets, surpassing the record held by Shreyas Gopal, who had scalped 20 in the 2019 edition of the league.

He accomplished this feat during his side's match against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.