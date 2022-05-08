हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Chahar, who should play for India in T20 World Cup? Shaun Pollock has his SAY

Rahul Chahar was picked over Chahal to feature in India squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 after his performances in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL)

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Chahar, who should play for India in T20 World Cup? Shaun Pollock has his SAY
Source: Twitter

South Africa's legendary cricketer Shaun Pollock believes that Yuzvendra Chahal has a better chance of being picked over Rahul Chahar for India's T20 World Cup 2022 team, based on Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner's impressive performance in the ongoing IPL 2022. 

Previously, Chahar was picked over Chahal to feature in India squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 after his performances in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL). In that period, Chahal's performance was cloudy and he was dropped when he struggled in the IPL 2021 (UAE leg).

Currently, Chahal has got 22 wickets under his belt in the 11 matches played so far. Adding to that, Chahal also has a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul in the IPL 2022 so far. On the other hand, Rahul Chahar has 12 wickets in ten matches with an average of 22.08.

What did Shaun Pollock said about the Chahal and Chahar debate?

"When it came to the last World Cup, Chahal was nowhere near his best. He seemed out of sorts, and his deliveries were flat. He was hesitant to let it out. His mojo was gone. As individuals, this occurs," said Pollock.

The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner is the current leader of IPL 2022 Purple Cap race and has taken 22 wickets in 11 games played so far. Yuzvendra Chahal now has the most wickets in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season with 22 wickets, surpassing the record held by Shreyas Gopal, who had scalped 20 in the 2019 edition of the league.

He accomplished this feat during his side's match against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPLYuzvendra ChahalRahul Chaharrajasthan royalsPunjab KingsT20 World Cup 2022India
Next
Story

IPL 2022: We’ve got a little mini IPL, says Mumbai Indians' Daniel Sams ahead of clash against Kolkata Knight Riders

Must Watch

PT5M44S

Navneet Rana accused of violating bail conditions