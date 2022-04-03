IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Aakash Chopra after he suggests 8 runs for 100m-plus six

In Match 11 of IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Liam Livingstone came back to his brutal best, smashing 60 off just 32 balls to register his maiden IPL fifty.

He also smashed this season's longest six, a record 108m one as CSK bowlers suffered his onslaught.

As soon as Livingstone hit that six, he set Twitter on fire with many reactions.

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra too reacted and he went overboard in his reaction. He suggested that those sixes which go beyond the 100-m mark should fetch a batter 8 runs, instead of 6.

India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to the suggestion in his own way, telling Chopra that in return of this batting rule change, bowlers should also get a wicket for three consecutive dot balls.

Here's their exchange.

Three dot balls should be 1 wicket bhaiya __ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 3, 2022

Not to forget, former CSK and India star Suresh Raina reacted to this exchange by adding a laugh react in replies.