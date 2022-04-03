हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Aakash Chopra after he suggests 8 runs for 100m-plus six

In Match 11 of IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Liam Livingstone came back to his brutal best, smashing 60 off just 32 balls to register his maiden IPL fifty. 

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Aakash Chopra after he suggests 8 runs for 100m-plus six
Source: Twitter

In Match 11 of IPL 2022 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Liam Livingstone came back to his brutal best, smashing 60 off just 32 balls to register his maiden IPL fifty. 

He also smashed this season's longest six, a record 108m one as CSK bowlers suffered his onslaught.

As soon as Livingstone hit that six, he set Twitter on fire with many reactions. 

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra too reacted and he went overboard in his reaction. He suggested that those sixes which go beyond the 100-m mark should fetch a batter 8 runs, instead of 6. 

India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to the suggestion in his own way, telling Chopra that in return of this batting rule change, bowlers should also get a wicket for three consecutive dot balls. 

Here's their exchange. 

Not to forget, former CSK and India star Suresh Raina reacted to this exchange by adding a laugh react in replies.  

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022CricketYuzvendra ChahalRR Yuzvendra ChahalCSK vs PBKSAakash ChopraSuresh Raina
Next
Story

CSK's Deepak Chahar to return in April 25 clash vs PBKS, fans say 'tab tak toh bahar ho jaenge'

Must Watch

PT5M36S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Imran will remain on the post of Prime Minister