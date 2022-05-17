Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik, who is the fastest bowler in the ongoing IPL 2022, has become the talk of the town in just his second season of the cash-rich league. Umran has constantly clocked 150 kmph this year and many cricket experts have suggested that he should be in the Indian squad for the upcoming series. Many also belives that Umran has the ability to make it into Team India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to play in Australia. However, Umran is yet to make his international debut.

Umran Malik wins his 12th consecutive fastest delivery award. pic.twitter.com/a7CJuQTmzq — Munawar Ki Janta (@imfaruqui1) May 14, 2022

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has opened up on Umran Malik playing for Team India in the upcoming series. Ganguly has said that he won't be surprised if he gets picked for the national side.

In an interview with Mid-day, Ganguly said, "How many can bowl at 150 km? Not many. I won’t be surprised if he gets picked for the national team. We have to be careful in using him, though. Umran is the fastest. I also like Kuldip Sen. Also, T Natarajan has made comeback. We will have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Finally, it is up to the selectors."

"I’m happy to see the dominance of the bowlers. The wickets in Mumbai and Pune are good and they are extracting good bounce. The spinners are bowling well besides the fast bowlers," Ganguly added.

Umran was named as the net bowler for Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. After the IPL 2021, he stayed back in UAE with the Indian team. He also travelled to South Africa for unofficial Test series between Indian A and South Africa A. The J&K pacer has 18 wickets in 12 matches of IPL 2022 and he could be a vital clog in the Indian cricket team in future.