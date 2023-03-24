IPL 2023: 2 Opening Combinations MS Dhoni's CSK Can Try Out In 16th Season Of T20 League

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming for their fifth title in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League that starts on March 31 in Ahmedabad. The MS Dhoni-led side has won the championship title four times. IPL 2023, which could be the last season for Dhoni, will be their fifth title if they manage to win it. This season, the tournament returns in old home and away format. The format was tweaked during the coronavirus times. IPL returns in its authentic form this season too as the season will be fully played in India for the first time since 2023.

The first target for CSK will be to get the balance of the playing 11 right. For that, they will be required to get their opening batter comibanation right. Below are the two opening combinations CSK can try out in the upcoming edition of the league.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Conway-Gaikwad pair looks like the most ideal combination for CSK at the top of the batting order. Luckily, for CSK, Conway and Gaikwad are available from the first match. Conway had a good last season. The South African-born New Zealand opener has played in 7 IPL matches so far, scoring 252 runs at an average of 42 and with strike rate of 145.66. Ruturaj Gaikwad is an explosive India batter, who performed well last season, scoring 368 runs in 14 games. But CSK will be hoping for an even better show from him in IPL 2023.

Ajinkya Rahane and Subhransu Senapati

If Conway-Gaikwad pair fails to perform, CSK have the option to switch to Rahane and Senapthi combination at the top of the order. Rahane might not be the most explosive batter in the world, but he has ton of experience of opening the innings in the shortest format of the game. In the past, Rahane has opened the innings for Rajasthan Royals as well as Delhi Capitals. Dhoni can combine Rahane's calmness and steadiness with fire of Subhransu Senapati, who can be dangerous with the bat for any opponent. He likes to strike the ball hard and CSK can try him in the opener's role.