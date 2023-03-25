IPL 2023: '2 Saal Mai Ek Hit Movie...,' Rohit Sharma Trolls Aamir Khan - Watch

Fans were finally given an answer on the topic of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi working together for the sequel of the blockbuster movie 3 Idiots. It is now confirmed that the trio were actually shooting a new video promo for Dream11 and IPL. In the video, all three actors are seen taking a dig at the Indian cricket team players. Later on, they also said that they will enter the field of cricket because the cricketers are entering into their business (advertisements).

Watch the viral video here:

"Toh humne socha ye log acting mein busy hain to cricket hum kar lete hain (so we decided that since they are busy in acting, we can play cricket),” says Aamir. However, the video also includes reactions from various cricketers who mock them instead, with Ravichandran Ashwin saying, “bolne ke liye paisa nahi lagta hai bhai (talking is free)." (IPL 2023: PBKS Announce Explosive Australian Batter As Jonny Bairstow's Replacement)

The video shows many cricketers mocking and laughing at Aamir Khan for his idea of playing cricket. Commenting on Aamir, Rohit Sharma says, "Lagaan mein cricket khelke koi cricketer nahi ban jata (one doesn't become a cricketer by playing in a film)."

"2 sal mein ek hit deke koi Hitman nahi ban jata (one doesn't become a Hitman by giving 1 hit film in 2 years)," added Rohit Sharma. (IPL 2023: 'MSD Made Him Eat His Words,' Suresh Raina Reveals Why Dhoni Should Not Be Underestimated)

Continuing on the same topic, Bumrah even questioned whether the trio can play 150 kmphs on the field. Even Hardik Pandya was involved in the banter as he said, "ek bouncer aayega, zameen pe aajaoge (if just one bouncer hits you, you will fall to the ground)."