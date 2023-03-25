topStoriesenglish2587818
IPL 2023: PBKS Announce Explosive Australian Batter As Jonny Bairstow's Replacement

IPL 2023: Bairstow slipped while playing a golf game with friends in Yorkshire and suffered from multiple fractures in his fibula in September

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season due to a freak injury he picked up in August. The Punjab Kings batter will be replaced by Australian batter Matthew Short for the 2023 season. As per espncricinfo, it is understood that BCCI have informed the franchise to go ahead with the replacement after Bairstow's exact date of returning to full fitness was not confirmed.

Bairstow started training in Yorkshire nets and is expected to play in the Division 2 of the County Championship in the coming days. He broke his left and dislocated his ankle on September 2 days before the final Test match between England and South Africa of the 3-match Test series. He slipped while playing a golf game with friends in Yorkshire and suffered from multiple fractures in his fibula. (IPL 2023: 'MSD Made Him Eat His Words,' Suresh Raina Reveals Why Dhoni Should Not Be Underestimated)

However, PBKS now focuses on Bairstow's replacement who needs to be respected given his stellar performance in the Big Bash League recently. He was awarded the Player of the Tournament trophy after he punished the bowling attacks of opposition striking 458 runs with a strike-rate of 144.47. He played for Adelaide Strikers in the recent BBL.

Short is a part-time offspinner as well. He picked up 11 wickets with an economy rate of 7.13 in the BBL. He is an all-format player and Punjab Kings would be hoping that he can produce similar performances just like he did in the recent IPL. (IPL 2023: Another Blow To KKR, Key Pacer Ruled Out Due To Injury After Captain Shreyas Iyer)

Punjab Kings full squad for IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

