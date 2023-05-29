IPL 2023: Ahmedabad's Weather Report Of May 29 Ahead Of CSK vs GT Final On Reserve Day

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was washed out due to rain on Sunday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The summit clash has been postponed to a reserve day which is Monday (May 29) after a nearly-packed stadium with fans had to wait at least 4 to 5 hours for the latest update.

While all were checking and waiting for the toss to take place, Ahmedabad weather had other plans and certainly a cricket match was not included in any of those. The official decision came out around 11 PM (IST) as the conditions at the ground looked very ugly for a cricket game to take place. (Follow LIVE CSK vs GT Score Here)

How bad a day it was for the fans present at the stadium? Rain started around 6 PM (IST) in Ahmedabad and it got light for a few minutes around 9 PM (IST) as the players walked around the middle to take a look at the conditions. However, the persistent rain came back and the game was called off.

The final match will now be played on Monday (May 29) at the same venue and fans are requested by the IPL to keep their physical tickets handy to get entry for tomorrow. Take a look at the weather forecast from Ahmedabad ahead of tomorrow's all-important game.

The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/d3DrPVrIVD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023

CSK vs GT Match Weather Report (May 29)

The weather reports suggests that there is a three-percent chance of rain at the venue tomorrow which is far better than what the reports told for Sunday (May 28).

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.