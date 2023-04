IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Makes IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians Like Father Sachin Tendulkar, WATCH Him Bowl First Ball HERE

Son of legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar is set to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Sachin and Arjun are the first father-son pair to play in the IPL. Interestingly, both have made their debut for the Mumbai Indians. Arjun joined the Mumbai Indians back in 2021.

Fans on social media could not keep calm Arjun has finally made his debut in the IPL.

Checkout the reactions here

Rohit Sharma talking with Arjun Tendulkar before the game. pic.twitter.com/eotmI54ixX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2023

Captain Rohit Sharma gave Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai Indians debut Cap .@ImRo45 gave Sachin Tendulkar the dream gift ! pic.twitter.com/3bkgFPpeJh — (@Hydrogen_45) April 16, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar to make his IPL Debut For MI #KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/P9mdpF24jY April 16, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar making his debut today pic.twitter.com/5BrJyZqMTW — Utsav (@utsav045) April 16, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar making his much awaited debut, the beginning of something great. pic.twitter.com/wVPtAOn3wx — Aftab Shaikh // Frustrated MI Fan (@aftab_cena) April 16, 2023

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR Playing 11s

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith. (More to follow)