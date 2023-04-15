topStoriesenglish2595302
LIVE Updates | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Mumbai Indians Set To Host Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Rohit Sharma's MI are all set to host Nitish Rana's KKR at the Wankhede Stadium.

LIVE Updates | MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Mumbai Indians Set To Host Kolkata Knight Riders
Five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians are set to host the Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Rohit Sharma's side are missing their two key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer at the moment and it will be interesting to see if the England international is available for the clash against KKR. Mumbai are coming off a comfortable win against the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders were thrashed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they posted a target of 229 runs for the Nitish Rana-led side. KKR could only manage to reach 205 runs as some of the batters including Andre Russell could not make an impact like their skipper Rana.

Mumbai Indians are sitting ninth in the IPL standings with 2 points from their 3 games played so far. KKR on the other hand have four points from their 4 games with two wins and two losses.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash. The action with take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Toss will take place at 3 PM (IST).

