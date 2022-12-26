IPL 2023 Auction: Chris Gayle makes fun of Anil Kumble as he gets sacked as Punjab Kings coach says, 'Now you know' - Watch

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction match centre, ex-Punjab Kings (PBKS) explosive hitter Chris Gayle made a veiled jab at former India spin guru Anil Kumble. Prior to the start of the new season on Friday in Kochi, the ten franchises reorganised their squads and added new players during the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Gayle and Kumble, who were both on the expert panel during the review show, engaged in some very amusing banter as the former made a sly jab at the legendary Indian player. Gayle, who primarily played as an opener, spent a substantial amount of time warming the bench for Punjab Kings during the 2021 season and primarily played at number three. The Caribbean player then made a playful swipe at Anil Kumble, the former head coach of the Punjab Kings, saying that Kumble "chopped and changed" him.

“I might be on the unlucky side, or should I say (looks at Kumble) what should I say?,” Not only Kumble, but even Eoin Morgan and Scott Styris, who were on the Jio Cinema auction evaluation panel, laughed in response to Gayle's remark.

“Both of us are on the same page,” responded the former India spin wizard. “I've been on the unlucky side a few times. Anil is not there now. He was a part of it but he chopped and changed me, that's a reason why he is sitting next to me now. They chopped and changed him. You know what I'm saying? Hopefully, it can be a better cause this time around!” added Gayle aiming a dig at the former PBKS head coach.

Sam Curran, an all-rounder for England, was certainly the standout purchase made by the Punjab franchise in the mini-auction and was obtained for a record-breaking INR 18.50 Cr. He was the most expensive player in the history of the cash-rich league according to the astounding amount the organisation spent.

It will be up to the management to assemble a stable team from the roster after the team has been strengthened with new faces ahead of the new season. Punjab will seek to enjoy a better season and reach the postseason in the sixteenth season of the elite league.