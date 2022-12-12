IPL 2023 Auction Date, Players List, Rules: Check venue, Auction Purse, Live Streaming details HERE

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction for the 2023 season will take place on December 23 in Kochi. A total of 991 players have signed up for the mini auction, which will take place before a second consecutive 10-team season, including 714 Indians and 277 foreign players. Since it will be a mini auction, franchises have kept players in their squads.

The 10 franchises have retained between 10 to 16 players from the previous season ahead of the IPL 2023 Retention Deadline day. Each team will be permitted to select up to 25 players for their roster during the auction.

IPL player registration had a 30 November 2022 deadline. On November 15, 2022, all ten franchises disclosed the lists of players they had kept and released. There are currently 163 players with their respective franchises after 85 players were released from their present teams.

Here are all the details related to IPL 2023 mini auction…

When will IPL 2023 mini auction take place?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will take place on Friday, December 23.

Where will IPL 2023 mini auction take place?

The IPL 2023 mini auction will take place in Kochi, Kerala.

How can I watch IPL 2023 mini auction LIVE in India?

The IPL 2023 mini auction will be broadcast live on Star Sports Channels for Indian viewers.

How can I Live Stream IPL 2023 mini auction in India?

Viacom 18 holds digital rights for IPL 2023 in India and the Indian subcontinent. The auction may be streamed live on the Jio Cinema App and website.

IPL 2023 Auction: Rules

* No franchise will be allowed to spend more money on a player than they have available.

* At least 75 per cent of each team’s entire budget must be spent.

* Franchisees won’t have access to the Right to Match (RTM) card option.

* Each squad should have a minimum of 18 players, and no side shall have more than 25 players.

* There can be a minimum of 17 and a maximum of 25 Indian players per franchise.

* There is no upper limit on the number of international players each team can have on their roster—the maximum being 8 players.

IPL 2023 Auction Purse

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20.45 crore (9 slots)

Delhi Capitals – Rs 19.45 crore (7 slots)

Gujarat Titans – Rs 19.25 crore (10 slots)

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 7.05 crore (14 slots)

Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 23.35 crore (14 slots)

Mumbai Indians – Rs 20.05 crore (12 slots)

Punjab Kings – Rs 32.2 crore (12 slots)

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 8.75 crore (9 slotd)

Rajasthan Royals – Rs 13.2 crore (13 slots)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 42.25 crore (17 slots)