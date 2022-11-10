The IPL 2023 auction is just around the corner with teams making their game plan and deciding their core group ahead of the event. All 10 teams need to disclose their retention list by November 15. Delhi Capitals who played in the final of IPL 2020 is one of the most talked about teams in the recent past and it is most likely that Shreyas Iyer's side will let go of KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur and New Zealand batter Tim Seifert. Letting Shardul go will free Rs 10.75 cr for DC.

Thakur had a below-par IPL season last year where he could only pick 15 wickets in 14 games with an expensive economy of 9.79. With the bat, he did not get many opportunities as he scored just 120 runs with an avegrage of 15. There were rumours that DC is trying for Shardul's transfer but the deals could not be completed for him in time. Shardul is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022 as he was named in the reserves.

"Shardul is a premium all-rounder but his price tag was an issue. The others who are set to be released are Hebbar, Mandeep, Seifert and Bharat," an IPL source was quoted by TOI.

Ashwin Hebbar is also another name which could be released by DC ahead of the auction. Hebbar did not get a game in the tournament last year while the other batters failed to make noticeable contributions in the few opportunities they had in Delhi Capitals colours. Seifert and Bharat are both wicketkeeper-batters and hence, they will need a backup for Rishabh Pant if they decide to release them.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Probable Retained Players in IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Ashwin Hebbar, Yash Dhull, Khaleel Ahmed, Pravin Dubey.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Probable Released Players in IPL 2023

Ripal Patel, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Tim Siefert.