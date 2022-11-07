Will Mumbai Indians release Kieron Pollard? Check Full list of likely retention by Rohit Sharma's side

We are just eight days away from November 15 which is the deadline for all the IPL franchise to send in their final retention list. Mumbai Indians had a poor outing in IPL 2022 and it started right from the auction table where many cricket pundits claimed that MI spent too much money on unwanted players. Now the MI team mangement is again in the spotlight. The biggest decision that they will take to take will be around Kieron Pollard's future in the team. With this big call, the team mangement will also have to take the call on players like Tymal Mills, Fabian Allen and Mayank Markande. Mumbai are the most successful team in the history of IPL with five trophies to their name. In the last season, they finished 10th in the points table which was their worst performance ever.

Following are the players that MI may release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction:

Akash Madhwal Anmolpreet Singh Tymal Mills Murugan Ashwin Mayank Markande Sanjay Yadav Ramandeep Singh Kieron Pollard Aryan Juyal Rahul Buddhi Fabian Allen Mohd. Arshad Khan

Mumbai Indians' likely retention list

Rohit Sharma Ishan Kishan Suryakumar Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Tim David

Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Squad: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh

IPL 2023 auction when and where?

The auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) is all set to take place on December 16 according to a report by TOI. The mini-auction will take place in Bengaluru. The season will also mark the return of the home-away format after three years. The last time it was played in this format was way back in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. The IPL 2023 will start in the last week of March. There is also a good news for franchises as the salary cap is likely to be increased by Rs 5 crore.