IPL 2023 Auction: Is Ben Stokes the new 'Thala' after MS Dhoni, goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore

IPL 2023: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday (December 23) in the IPL mini-auction ahead the 2023 season and fans could not keep calm. Stokes is known for his ice-cool veins in pressure situations and has played two sensational knocks guiding England to the World Cup trophies in both 50-over and 20-over format. With MS Dhoni likely to play his last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023, fans are expecting the England star to take over as the new leader of the Champion franchise.

Checkout the reactions here...

Ben Stokes will play with Thala again.#IPLAuctions December 23, 2022

From Freddie Flintoff in Dhoni’s first year in IPL to Ben Stokes in Dhoni’s last year in IPL, what a journey this has been!

Two favourite all rounders, both under Thala — Chinmay Singhvi (@SinghviChinmay) December 23, 2022

Ben Stokes to Chennai Super Kings. CSK ko agla captain mil gaya hai. Sahi Khel gaye Guru — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 23, 2022

BREAKING :



BEN STOKES SOLD TO CSK #WhistlePodu | #IPLAuction — CSK Fans Army (@CSKFansArmy) December 23, 2022

Ben Stokes is a Super King. December 23, 2022

Ben Stokes sold to CSK at 16.25cr. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 23, 2022

Ben Stokes IPL stats

The England hero has played 43 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has scored 920 runs with a strike rate of 134.50. With the ball, Stokes has clinched 28 wickets with an economy of 8.56 and has played for teams like Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant. Interestingly, this is not the first time Ben Stokes with play alongside MS Dhoni as he played for the Pune franchise in 2017 and was bought for Rs 14.5 crore that year.