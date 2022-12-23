LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: Sanju Samson's Royals look to build on 2022 success

The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals had a phenomenal run in IPL 2022 earlier this year, reaching just the final for just the second time in their history. Sanju Samson-led side just fell short of winning the crown, losing the IPL 2022 final to debutants Gujarat Titans.

The architect of that great run was Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler, who scored over 800 runs last season. The Royals will look to build on the success of the 2022 season, having retained the core of their side for the 2023 season as well. Rajasthan only has Rs 13.2 crore in their purse left, in which they need to fill a total of 9 slots, including 4 overseas players. The Royals need consistent middle-order batters with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag proving to be inconsistent last season.

Like most of the 10 teams, the Royals will be looking for a top-quality all-rounder from Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, or Sam Curran. Another man who could be a prominent target will be England star Harry Brook, who recently won the ‘Player of the Series' award in the Test series whitewash of Pakistan.

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players: Sanju Samson (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

Remaining purse: Rs 13.2 crore

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 4

