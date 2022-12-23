topStoriesenglish
Perfect Backup: RCB Fans happy with team buying THIS England pacer as backup for Josh Hazelwood - Check

England veteran pacer Chris Jordan went unsold in his initial bid.

England pacer Reece Topley, having a base price of INR 75 Lakh, was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 1.9 Crore.
"Topley is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 1.9 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL. Topley has had an incredible 2022 and was a revelation for England during the home series against India, in which he troubled the Indian top-order. In 16 T20Is, he has taken 17 wickets this year, with best bowling figures of 3/22. England veteran pacer Chris Jordan went unsold in his initial bid.

"Chris Jordan goes under the hammer His base price - INR 2 Crore and he goes UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.
England wicketkeeper-batter Tom Banton and Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis went unsold in their initial bids. "Tom Banton goes UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies'," tweeted IPL. "Kusal Mendis is next and goes UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," added IPL in another tweet. New Zealand right-arm pacer Adam Milne also went unsold in his initial bid. "Fast bowler Adam Milne is UNSOLD at the #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL. The IPL 2023 auction is going on at Kochi today.

