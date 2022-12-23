England pacer Reece Topley, having a base price of INR 75 Lakh, was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 1.9 Crore.

"Topley is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 1.9 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL. Topley has had an incredible 2022 and was a revelation for England during the home series against India, in which he troubled the Indian top-order. In 16 T20Is, he has taken 17 wickets this year, with best bowling figures of 3/22. England veteran pacer Chris Jordan went unsold in his initial bid.

So far, I'm pleased with the RCB auction. Jacks in particular. Would have liked Jhye over Topley, but it has no immediate impact on the squad and it is not their fault Topley got in early. The budget was carefully managed. — Scott Boland stan (@sportscull) December 23, 2022

KKR and RCB during IPL auction pic.twitter.com/lNQgTQG0uf December 23, 2022

Will Jacks sold to RCB for 3.20 crore...



#IPL2023 #iplauction2023 #IPLAuctions #IPLAuction — Suryansh (@Suryansh1329) December 23, 2022

Overseas players of Royal Challengers Bangalore:-



_ Faf du Plessis

_ Finn Allen

_ Glenn Maxwell

_ Wanindu Hasaranga

_ Josh Hazlewood

_ Reece Topley

_ David Willey

_ Will Jacks



2 good steal by RCB in #IPL2023Auction ! Well done.. __ pic.twitter.com/wptWVcEuT5 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 23, 2022

"Chris Jordan goes under the hammer His base price - INR 2 Crore and he goes UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

England wicketkeeper-batter Tom Banton and Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis went unsold in their initial bids. "Tom Banton goes UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies'," tweeted IPL. "Kusal Mendis is next and goes UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," added IPL in another tweet. New Zealand right-arm pacer Adam Milne also went unsold in his initial bid. "Fast bowler Adam Milne is UNSOLD at the #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL. The IPL 2023 auction is going on at Kochi today.