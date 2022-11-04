IPL 2023 auction set to take place in THIS city - Check Details

The mini-auction for the Indian Premier League 2023 is all set to take place in Bengaluru on December 16, according to reports by TOI. The season will also mark the return of the home-away format after three years. The last time it was played in this format was way back in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. The IPL 2023 will start in the last week of March. There is also a good news for franchises as the salary cap is likely to be increased by Rs 5 crore.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home-and-away format with all the 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” BCCI’s outgoing president Sourav Ganguly had mentioned in his letter to state associations on September 22.

Earlier, Istanbul was among the five venues shortlisted to host the IPL auction. Besides the Turkish capital and Bengaluru, the usual venue for the auction, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad are also in contention. But a final call will be taken when the IPL Governing Council, under new chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, meets for the first time soon.

Unlike last year, this year's will be a mini auction. The 10 IPL franchises have already been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15. Also, the salary cap is likely to be increased from Rs 90 to Rs 95 crore for the next season.