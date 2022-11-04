From Shoaib Akhtar to Babar Azam, Pakistan cricket fraternity react to Imran Khan's assassination attempt
The incident took place when the Haqeeqi March entered Wazirabad. Following the firing, there was a stampede during the march. At the time of the firing, the convoy had reached near Zafarali Khan Chowk.
Pakistan cricket team players and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday condemned the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister and legendary cricketer Imran Khan. The 1992 World Cup-winning captain was injured in a firing incident near his container during a long march he was carrying out to protest against the ruling coalition, reported ARY News.
“Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam tweeted.
Shoaib Akhtar also condemned the attack. “Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack. I strongly condemn the attack,” he said in a tweet. “Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May he stay safe and get well soon. Aameen,” former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez tweeted.
“Highly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. My prayers for the health and speedy recovery of all the injured people and deceased. May Allah SWT protect Pakistan, Ameen,” Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman wrote in a tweet.
Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad . Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 3, 2022
Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 3, 2022
Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI . Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack.
I strongly condemn the attack. pic.twitter.com/VeFxFIYf8p— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 3, 2022
Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May he stay safe & get well soon. Aameen __ — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 3, 2022
The incident took place in Wazirabad on a day Team Pakistan played a Super 12 must-win match against South Africa in Sydney in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan registered a comprehensive victory over South Africa in Sydney and kept their chances alive for a semi-final spot.
