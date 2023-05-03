topStoriesenglish2602465
Watch: Badoni Does Kohli's 'Flying Kiss' Celebration During CSK vs LSG Match

IPL 2023: LSG's young batting sensation Ayush Badoni did a Virat Kohli celebration following his astonishing fifty against the Chennai Super Kings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 07:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Young batting sensation Ayush Badoni single-handedly saved his team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from humiliation as he scored a sensational fifty against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Sports City Stadium on Wednesday. The LSG batter who looks like a Virat Kohli fan celebrated in similar fashion of the RCB star by giving a flying kiss to the crowd after completing his fifty with a six against Deepak Chahar.

Watch the video here

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings were forced to split points as their Indian Premier League match was called off due to rain on Wednesday. With incessant rain lashing the Ekana Stadium, even the minimum five overs of the CSK innings weren't possible after the home team had made 125 for seven in 19.2 overs when rain interrupted play.

LSG middle-order batter Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 59 (33 balls; 2x4s, 4x6s) was the only bright spot in the home team's otherwise lacklustre play as Chennai Super Kings' Moeen Ali (2/13) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/37) impressed by making early inroads.

The game began after a 15-minute delay due to wet outfield and rain returned in the final over of the first innings to halt the proceedings. Brief scores: LSG 125/7 in 19.2 overs (Nicholas Pooran 20, Ayush Badoni 59 not out; Moeen Ali 2/13, Maheesh Theekshana 2/37) vs CSK. (more to follow)

