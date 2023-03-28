IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Skipper MS Dhoni Hits The Gym At Chepauk, WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned to get in best possible shape for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Dhoni’s CSK will be in action in the IPL 2023 opener against the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 31).

While most of the top CSK cricketers have started training at the Chepauk, including all-rounders Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, the biggest cheers are always reserved for the ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni. The CSK fans inside Chepauk were quick to spot former India captain warming up in the gym before coming out for a training session. As Dhoni continued his exercises, CSK fans gathered outside the gym and broke into loud ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ chants. The video of the CSK fans’ support for MS Dhoni went viral on social media.

Thala @msdhoni warming up in Gym and Crowd going crazy already _ pic.twitter.com/ROTQ3PTJ2I — _ (@StanMSD) March 27, 2023

Another video shared on social media by CSK showed Dhoni walking out to practice at the Chepauk later in the day. As Dhoni walked towards the practice pitches, the crowd once again went crazy and loud cheers echoed around the stadium for the CSK captain.

The 41-year-old Dhoni, with his bulging biceps and never diminishing flash reflexes, remains a top draw even though his batting prowess hasn’t got requisite return. Yet, having led the team to four titles and nine finals, his mere presence makes the opposition try to think out of the box. No one knows what to do with the tangibles as much as the man from Ranchi does and in what could be his last season as a professional cricketer, he might still have some aces up his sleeves.

With IPL returning to its familiar home and away format, CSK will get to play seven games at ‘Fortress Chepauk’ this season. After failing to qualify for the play-offs last season, Dhoni, who took back the captaincy from an angry Ravindra Jadeja, would certainly like to go out on a high. If he plans to quit also, one can never be sure about ‘Captain Marvel’.

(with PTI inputs)