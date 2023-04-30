CSK vs PBKS Weather Report: Will Rain Affect Chennai Clash In IPL 2023? Check Here

It will be a battle between the 'Kings' of Indian Premier Legaue as Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in Match 41 of the tournament. The Chennai vs Punjab is expected to be a high-octane contest as both sides will aim for the two important points. CSK are placed on fourth spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table while Punjab are on the sixth spot. Punjab still have the chance to qualify for the playoffs. In 6 games remaining in the bag, they need to win as many as possible to ensure they get into the top-four.

How many wins CSK have in the bag?

The race for the playoffs has intensified with three teams with 4 wins. They are Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and CSK. A win tonight will surely take them to third spot. RR too have the chance to regain top spot as they play Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second clash of the Sunday double header of IPL 2023.

Weather in Chennai

The weather in Chennai not really suited for a game of cricket on Sunday. As per Accuweather, the cloud cover is going to be nearly 90 percent. The temperature is going to be around 32 degrees. While it is unlikely to rain in the morning, afternoon will see showers taking place. The percentage of precipation increases from 6 percent at 12 noon to 43 percent at 1 pm IST. By 3 pm, which is the toss time, the chances of rain increases to 51 percent. The rain is likely to stay till the night, as per the weather forecast.

Dhoni's CSK want to win home games

Eric Simmons, CSK Bowling Consultant, said that Chennai will want to take advantage of the home conditions. "Home games are massively important. We saw what happened in the last game, Rajasthan knew exactly how to play in their conditions. It takes a while for the opposition to adjust. I don't think a team has got a good record at home as CSK has and that's one of the advantages. We got a team that understands our conditions," said Simmons ahead of the CSK vs PBKS clash.