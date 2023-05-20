'Credit To Sangakkara...,' Raina Heaps Praise On RR Coach For Jaiswal's Performances

Rajasthan Royals impressed with a four-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no. 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season in Dharamshala on Friday. RR's win got them a glimmer of hope to qualify for the play-offs theoretically.

Setting a tricky target of 189 for victory, the Royals, reached 188/6 in 19.4 overs with Shimron Hetmyer scoring 46 (28b, 4x4, 3x6), opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting 50 (36b, 8x4) and Devdutt Padikkal hammering 51 (30b, 5x4, 3x6). Earlier, PBKS scored 187/5 thanks largely to the efforts of Sam Curran 49 not out (31b, 4x4, 2x6), Jitesh Sharma 44 (28b, 3x4, 3x6) and M Shahrukh Khan 41 not out (23b, 4x4, 2x6).

The win took the Royals to 14 points after the conclusion of their league games, while PBKS finished their season with 12 points from 14 games. The Royals moved to fifth position and their fortunes in the tournament depend on the results of the remaining matches as both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, who have a game in hand each, have 14 points each as well. (MS Dhoni To Continue Playing IPL For Next 5 Years? Here's Why Yusuf Pathan Feels That CSK Captain Will Continue Till IPL 2028)

Analysing Royals` performance, JioCinema IPL expert Pragyan Ojha said: "I think it`s too late now. For a team who you kept in your top four before the start of the tournament to now come and think that they can advance only if the other team that is in contention loses is a situation they brought upon themselves."

"That is something they have to think about. As Raina (Suresh) pointed out Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler got out for ducks in five of the 14 games. Then they were left searching for bowlers, also the way they used their bowlers... The small things add up to something big and it is visible in the eventual result," he added.

Speaking about Jaiswal, another JioCinema IPL expert Suresh Raina said: "There is a certain calmness in his batting. There is a different energy in his body language, scoring runs consistently for his team. For this, I`ll give a lot of credit to Kumar Sangakkara who is sitting in their dugout. He`s (Jaiswal) a different type of player. He looks to dominate. And any player who looks to dominate in this format reaches a different level. He has all those qualities."

Kohli meets Jaiswal

After a thumping 112-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their hopes alive and well for the playoffs qualification. However, apart from the scenario of the RR batting lineup collapsing, another topic is going viral at the moment. RCB's star Virat Kohli was seen interacting with young Indian batting prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal, who uncharacteristically got dismissed for a duck in today's game. (Watch the video of Kohli and Jaiswal here)

Riding high on a dominating bowling display Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a huge 112-run margin in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Sunday, to keep their playoff hopes alive.