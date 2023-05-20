MS Dhoni To Continue Playing IPL For Next 5 Years? Here's Why Yusuf Pathan Feels That CSK Captain Will Continue Till IPL 2028

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for their final league match of the IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A victory is crucial for CSK as it would secure their spot in the playoffs and potentially secure a top-two finish. The anticipation of this being MS Dhoni's last season in the Indian Premier League has led to an outpouring of support from fans, resulting in a large turnout to cheer on the Dhoni-led CSK team.

Speculation about Dhoni's retirement grew stronger when the entire CSK team took a lap of honor after their last home game to express gratitude to the fans for their unwavering faith and support. However, Dhoni himself has not made any official statements or given indications about retirement. Nonetheless, fans continue to speculate, considering Dhoni's history of surprising decisions in his cricketing career. Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan shared a different perspective on the matter, suggesting that Dhoni could extend his playing career due to the newly introduced Impact Player rule.

Here's 26 seconds of @msdhoni during the toss in #TATAIPL 2023 to brighten up your weekend _#DCvCSK | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/BVP6Z2ZNDM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023

“In my opinion, Dhoni can continue playing for another five years because of the new Impact Player rule. He has said nothing about retirement, it's others who have been talking about it. He still has a lot of cricket left in him. He has hit big sixes in IPL, despite pain in his knees. So this shows his commitment towards the sport,” said Pathan while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Pathan believes that with the Impact Player rule in place, Dhoni, who is 41 years old, could sustain his career for another five years. He emphasized that it is others, rather than Dhoni himself, who have been discussing retirement. Pathan also praised Dhoni's commitment to the sport, highlighting his ability to hit big sixes in the IPL despite knee pain.

Currently, Dhoni-led CSK holds the second position on the points table with 15 points from 13 matches. They will face the ninth-placed DC team and aim to secure a comprehensive victory, guaranteeing a top-two finish and a place in Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans.