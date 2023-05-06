CSK Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 49 in Chennai, 330PM IST, May 6
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match no. 49 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CSK vs MI, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
The 'El Clasico' of IPL returns as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play hosts to Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mathc 49 of Indian Premier League. The context is as important here as the rivarly between these IPL giants. CSK, who are placed at number 3 spot, have not win a game in their last three encounters. They lost back-to-back matches against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) before the game vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was washed out. Thanks to their brilliant start to the season, CSK continue to remain in top 3 in the standings. But as we approach the business end of the tournament, string of losses can lead to playoffs berth taking a blow.
Also Read | IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Leaders: GT Strengthen Lead At The Top; RR Still In Top 4
Mumbai, at the same time, are peaking at the right time. With two wins in last two matches, Mumbai have found form and look to improve their position in the standings. Because they have blown hot and cold this season, they have failed to appear even once in the top four of the points table. But MI are slow-starters traditionally. They may start slow but they have a history of winning four or five matches on the run at the back end of the tournament to qualify for the playoffs.
Just one sleep away _ El Clasico#OneFamily #CSKvMI #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/VCFdsUGm9O — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 5, 2023
The five-time champions take on four-tim winners and the anticipation levels will obviously be high. This game is at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. So, expect Dhoni fans to come to the ground in numbers. Dhoni may not have said anything on playing his last IPL this season but the fans do not want to miss out on watching their favourite take field in IPL. Who knows when MSD decides he is done here.
CSK vs MI Probable Playing 11s
CSK Predicted Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
MI Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal
CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (c), Ishan Kishan
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar
Yadav, Tilak Varma (vc), Tim David
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK vs MI IPL 2023 squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Live Tv