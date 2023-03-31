IPL 2023: CSK's MS Dhoni Close To A Big Milestone; Will Join Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Elite List

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni is nearing a huge milestone in his IPL career. If he achieves the record, he will join an elite list that includes his former Team India teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Dhoni needs just 22 runs to complete 5,000 runs in IPL. He can achieve the landmark in the opening match of new season vs Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, March 31. Only 6 batters have scored 5,000 or more runs in the history of Indian Premier League. They are Virat Kohli (6,624 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (6,244 runs), David Warner (5,881 runs), Rohit Sharma (5,879 runs), Suresh Raina (5,528 runs), AB de Villiers (5,162 runs).

Dhoni has scored 4,978 runs in IPL so far at an average of 39.20 and strike rate of 135.20 respectively. Not to forget, he has 24 half-centuries to his name. Dhoni, who bats lower down the order for CSK, has not scored any IPL ton so far. Getting to a three-figure mark for T20 finishers is highly unlikely as they come to bat with a few overs remaining in the innings.

CSK aims for record-equalling 5th IPL title

Dhoni will be aiming to clinch the fifth title for CSK as captain, taking the franchise on par with Mumbai Indians who have won the most trophies in IPL history (5). It is also likely to be Dhoni's last IPL as he may retire from the T20 league at the end of this season. Dhoni had revealed last season that he wanted to bid good bye in front of the home fans at Chennai. IPL 2023 returns to the old home and away format in which all ten teams will play 7 home and 7 away matches.

One can only imagine the roar at MA Chinnaswamy stadium when Dhoni comes out to bat or lead in their first home game. The crowd had gathered in numbers at the iconic Chepauk when CSK played an practice match on the centre pitch, a few days ago. Expect the huge welcome for Dhoni and CSK when they play their first match at Chepauk.