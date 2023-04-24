WATCH: David Warner Touches Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Feet, Heartwarming Gesture Ahead Of SRH vs DC Game Goes Viral

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going on between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad are at second last position on the points table with only two wins from six matches, while David Warner's side is at the bottom with only one win. Warner, who started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2009 before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad and was later bought by DC ahead of IPL 2023, was seen with Bhuvneshwar Kumar before the match. In a heartwarming gesture, Warner touched the feet of the Indian pacer, and gave him a tight hug.

David to face his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad, whom he led to an IPL title in 2016, was met with a touching moment. Before the toss, Warner went straight to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and embraced him, remembering the good times they shared together during their time at SRH. Both players were key leaders for their respective teams and contributed to making SRH a dominant force in the IPL. Warner was known for his consistent performances with the bat, while Bhuvneshwar picked up crucial wickets.

The moment was poignant as Warner, a three-time Orange Cap winner, met with Bhuvneshwar, a two-time Purple Cap winner. Warner's time with SRH ended in disappointment after poor performances in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was forced out of the team by SRH management after failing to score runs and lost his place as captain and a spot in the main squad. However, Warner bounced back with strong performances for Australia, winning the T20 World Cup in 2021, and then for Delhi Capitals in the 2022 IPL season.

In the ongoing season of the IPL, Warner has struggled to find his form, scoring at a sub-par strike rate. Meanwhile, SRH has also struggled to find their perfect combination and has underperformed in all aspects of the game. The team is currently at the bottom of the points table with only one win from six matches, while Warner's new team, Delhi Capitals, has won four of their six games and is in second place.

Warner's emotional embrace with Bhuvneshwar Kumar before the match showcased the camaraderie and mutual respect that can exist between players from different teams. Despite his struggles this season, Warner's experience and leadership will be vital for Delhi Capitals in their quest to win the IPL. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will need to regroup and find a way to turn their fortunes around if they hope to make a comeback in the tournament.