David Warner Reveals Reason Behind Sending Axar Patel At No. 7 In DC vs SRH Game, Says THIS

In the recent match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2023, DC skipper David Warner expressed disappointment over the loss of too many wickets in the middle order, which proved to be a major setback in their chase. Warner revealed that they had been trying to save Axar Patel to handle spinners towards the end of the innings, but the other batters could not capitalize on their starts, resulting in too many wickets being lost in the middle order.

"He's (Axar) in good touch. For us it was about, we get off to a good start and we know that he and me will have to handle their spinners with the ball spinning back in. Holding Axar can be difficult. We have been losing too many wickets through the middle," Delhi Capitals skipper Warner said in a post-match presentation.

Despite a valiant effort by Axar Patel, who was inserted at position No. 7, DC fell short by 9 runs in their chase of 58 runs off 26 balls. Warner praised Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance for SRH, which played a key role in their win. He also appreciated the bowling of Mitch Marsh, who was the best bowler for SRH on the day.

"We were off a bit with the ball, but I think Mitch Marsh bowled fantastic. He was our best bowler. To come up 9 runs short is disappointing. I don't think the pitch slowed down a lot, they took pace off. When you lose wickets in the middle it can be extremely difficult," Warner added further.

Warner emphasized the need for DC to build momentum in the middle order by getting at least two batters to reach 80 or more runs. He urged senior players to take accountability and score big runs to help the team get back to winning ways.

"We just have to build momentum through the middle with the bat. We need one or two players to get 80-plus scores and win games for us. We've been losing too many wickets throughout the middle and that's where we're suffering a little bit. Our senior players have to take responsibility. One of us has to get a big total and then it takes care of itself from there," Warner said.

