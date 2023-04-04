IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner Pens Heartfelt Note For Wife Candice On Anniversary, Read here

Australia star and Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner penned an emotional note for wife Candice Warner on the occasion of their eighth marriage anniversary, on Tuesday (April 4). Taking to Instagram, Warner posted pictures with his wife Candice. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and are blessed with three daughters together.

"8yrs have flown; Happy Anniversary, my love. Thanks for always being there for me and always showing me your love and support. I am a fortunate man to have you in my life," wrote Warner on Instagram. (READ: IPL 2023: Shanaka To Nabi, 3 Players Who Can Replace Shakib In KKR Squad)

Warner's wife Candice is an athlete herself just like her hubby. They started dating in 2013, they actually grew up in the same area and connected with each other on social media. Candice Falzon is a former Ironwoman. (IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Chennai Super Kings Rise To Sixth After LSG Win)

Coming to cricket, David Warner was named the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain for the IPL 2023 season. He is replacing Rishabh Pant, who suffered from a horrific car accident last year in December. DC got off to a bad start in their new season of the Indian Premier League as they suffered from a horror defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants. The Delhi franchise will now face defending champions Gujarat Titans at home on Tuesday.

IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel.