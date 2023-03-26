IPL 2023: Ex-RCB Batter Chris Gayle Recounts Beating Virat Kohli In Orange Cap Race - Read Here

Chris Gayle has played for 3 teams in IPL but it is RCB which is the closest to his heart. It is here that Gayle spent most of his time after making debut at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and finishing at Punjab Kings (PBKS). Gayle has joined RCB camp as the franchise will honour him by including him and AB de Villiers in Hall of Fame. RCB will retire their jerseys too in honours of their services. In an episode of ‘My Time with Virat’, available exclusively on JioCinema, Gayle spoke of his bond with RCB and especially with former captain Virat Kohli.

"Sharing a dressing room with Virat and the other guys, once I am there, I am always jovial and having a lot of fun, dancing and everything like that,” said Gayle. “I’d show them a few moves and realise Virat’s got the skills. He can move, you know. But if it’s an Indian dance, Chris Gayle will win. if it’s a Caribbean dance, Chris Gayle will win", said Gayle.

The West Indian legend recounted beating Virat Kohli in an unofficial contest to win the Orange Cap. "One thing I remember, just to go back a bit, I remember Virat was the Orange Cap holder one particular season. I was getting runs but he was more of the guy at the time scoring a lot of runs. Then, bam bam, two or three games, whatever the case may be, I became the Orange Cap holder. He was like, ‘man this guy just came in, bang bang bang, and became the Orange Cap holder?’ It was just a funny thing that I’ll always remember," said Gayle.

Gayle featured in 142 IPL matches wherein he scored 4965 runs at an average of 39.72 and strike rate of 148.96.

RCB play their first match on April 1 vs KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1, 2023.