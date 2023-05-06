Watch: Mohammed Siraj's Fiery Exchange With Delhi Capitals' Philp Salt And David Warner Steals Spotlight In DC vs RCB Clash

On May 6, 2023, the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed an intense clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 50th match of the IPL 2023. The RCB set a decent target of 181 runs in the first innings, with impressive half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. However, the second innings was marred by an incident involving Mohammed Siraj, Philip Salt, and David Warner. Siraj was involved in a verbal altercation with the Delhi Capitals' openers after being hit for two sixes and a four in the fifth over, followed by a wide ball. Salt said something to Siraj, which escalated into a heated argument between the players. Both players are likely to face a fine for their actions, as breaching the IPL code of conduct results in a percentage deduction from the match fee.

In terms of the game, the Delhi Capitals started their chase with a bang, as Warner and Salt formed a 60-run partnership within the powerplay. Warner scored 22 runs off 14 deliveries, including three fours and a six, before being dismissed by Josh Hazelwood. Salt shone with both the bat and ball, picking up two wickets in the first innings and scoring a half-century during the chase.

Salt's victims in the first innings included RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and top-order batter Glenn Maxwell, as he finished with impressive figures of 2/21 in the three overs he bowled. Overall, the match was an intense affair, with both teams putting up a strong fight, but the Delhi Capitals emerged victorious, thanks to a solid performance from their openers and the heroics of Phil Salt.