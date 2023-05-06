Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batsman Ever To Achieve THIS Huge Milestone In IPL

In the ongoing IPL 2023, Virat Kohli has once again shown his dominance by becoming the first batter to achieve a historic milestone in the tournament's history. Kohli, who was the former captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), became the first player to score 7000 runs in IPL, reaching the feat in a match against Delhi Capitals (DC) by scoring 12 runs in New Delhi.

Kohli has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the years, and this season has been no exception. Prior to the match against DC, he was the sixth-highest scorer in the Orange Cap race with 375 runs in 10 matches, at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 137.87. He is already the highest run-scorer in IPL history, with 6988 runs in 233 games, and has registered five centuries and 49 fifties in his IPL career.

What sets Kohli apart is his remarkable lead over the second-highest run-scorer, Shikhar Dhawan, in the all-time run chart. The PBKS skipper has scored 6536 runs in 213 matches, while DC captain David Warner is in third place with 6189 runs. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma is in fourth place with 6063 runs.

Despite Kohli's impressive form, RCB has been inconsistent this season, and is currently fifth in the standings with 10 points in nine matches, with five wins and four defeats. Kohli was the highest run-scorer in IPL 2016 with 973 runs, but his team lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. Despite this, Kohli remains a dominant force in IPL and continues to inspire his team with his exceptional performances.