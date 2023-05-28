topStoriesenglish2614642
AHMEDABAD WEATHER REPORT

Who Will Win IPL 2023 If Rain Plays Spoilsport In CSK vs GT Final?

There is a 61 per cent chance of rain in the city on Sunday evening, and it is likely to make an appearance during the match.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the 2023 IPL edition, marking a rematch of the season opener and the first qualifier. This remarkable turnaround for the Super Kings comes after finishing 9th out of 10 teams in last year's tournament. Overcoming injuries and team balance issues, they have made it to the final and hope to replicate their success from 2021 when they clinched the title after finishing 7th in IPL 2020. On the other hand, the Titans have shown continuous improvement this season, with four of their players leading the charts for both runs scored and wickets taken.

The final match will take place in Ahmedabad, where the toss may not have a significant impact. In the IPL matches played at this venue, the teams batting first and chasing have each won 13 times. However, as we have seen in the playoffs, the knockout matches bring a different level of pressure, and having runs on the board could make a difference, despite recent rain in Ahmedabad.

On Friday, May 26, even with overcast weather, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first. However, Shubman Gill's century dashed their hopes. Therefore, the captain winning the toss in the final may not let the rain influence their decision since heavy showers and thunderstorms are predicted on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

There is a 61 per cent chance of rain in the city on Sunday evening, and it is likely to make an appearance during the match. If necessary, the game can be delayed until 12:26 PM IST for a 5-over-per-side match.  Additionally, a reserve day has been scheduled for the final. While efforts will be made to complete the match on Sunday, if rain prevents all 40 overs from being bowled, the match will resume from the point of interruption on the reserve day, Monday, May 29. The playing time on Monday will be extended by an extra 120 minutes. If a 5-over match is also not possible on Sunday, and rain prevents any play, the match will start afresh with a new toss on Monday.

If only the toss takes place on the original match day without any play, a fresh toss will be conducted on the reserve day. However, if the rain persists in Ahmedabad, the same procedure for a shortened game will be followed, with 1:20 AM IST on Tuesday, May 30 being the latest time for a super over decider. If the rain continues to prevent play on the reserve day as well, the Gujarat Titans will be declared winners since they finished ahead of the Chennai Super Kings on the league stage table.

