IPL 2023 FINAL

IPL 2023 Final, CSK Vs GT: Rain Likely To Play Spoil Sport, Weather Report From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Rainfall is anticipated for approximately 2 hours, and there is a 61% chance of thunderstorms at night.

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for this season will take place at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium, known as the world's largest cricket stadium. On Sunday, the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against the former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by the legendary MS Dhoni. The IPL 2023 final will be held in Ahmedabad, where Dhoni aims to secure his fifth IPL crown, matching a record, while Hardik Pandya's GT has the opportunity to become the third team to win consecutive IPL titles.

Last year, in their debut season in the cash-rich league, Pandya's Gujarat Titans emerged victorious by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL final. This season, the reigning champions finished at the top of the table during the title defence and were the first team to qualify for the playoffs. However, they faced a defeat against CSK in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk.

As the final takes place in Ahmedabad, Pandya's GT will have the advantage of playing on their home turf against CSK. However, there are potential weather disruptions, as the forecast predicts the possibility of evening thunderstorms during the matchday. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 28 °C during the night, with a cloud cover of 56%. Rainfall is anticipated for approximately 2 hours, and there is a 61% chance of thunderstorms at night.

In terms of head-to-head records, CSK secured their spot in the final by defeating GT for the first time in the IPL playoffs. However, Gujarat Titans have the upper hand with three victories over Dhoni's team in the tournament. CSK's opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been in impressive form, scoring half-centuries in each of his last four matches against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, GT's opener, Shubman Gill, has been the leading run-scorer in this season's IPL, accumulating 851 runs in 16 games. Gill's teammate, Mohammed Shami, holds the distinction of being the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023, having taken 28 wickets so far.

